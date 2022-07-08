Wyoming Girl Needs A Few More Votes To Win Colorado Contest

She is our own Wyoming girl who has won numerous awards for her car, and the way she poses with it.

Aubree Jones is now a semi-finalist for Miss Rock & Rumble at Hot Rod Rock and Rumble in Fountain, CO! I would appreciate your support to get me, Miss Rosie Deluxe, to the 12 finalists next month! Voting ends July 18th!

Use this link to find out more and vote.

Her father just posted this on her Facebook page:

Hi everyone. This is my daughter Aubree. She is needing votes to get into the list of 12 finalists to compete in the pinup girl contest at Hotrod Rock and Rumble held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. We would appreciate if you would take a moment of your time to vote for her. We will certainly have plenty of pictures to post if she gets into the competition.

Well, we can't let her loose to Colorado or any other state, now can we?

I'm sure I'm bias but after looking at the other contestants I really think our Wyoming girl should win this. All due respect to the other fine ladies. You'll see what I mean when you view the finalist.

