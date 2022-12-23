Federal Judge Sentences Fort Washakie Man for Aggravated Assault

A Fort Washakie man was recently sentenced in federal court for an aggravated assault crime, according to the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records.

Caleb Engavo, 20, was sentenced on Dec. 9 to two years nine months imprisonment for his conviction of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo.

Besides the prison sentence, Chief U.S. District Court Judge ordered Engavo to serve three years of supervised probation after his release from custody and pay a $100 special assessment.

This case involved a violent assault with steel-toed boots that resulted in serious injuries to the victim, according to the news release.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.

