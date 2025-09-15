Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 4.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.658 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.68/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.81/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today. The national average is down 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While gas prices fell in more states than they rose last week, the West Coast continues to face challenges, with Oregon and Washington seeing some of the largest increases due to regional infrastructure issues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The good news is that the transition to cheaper winter gasoline begins tomorrow across most of the nation, and with improvements underway in the West Coast market, I expect that average gas prices will continue to decline in the weeks ahead in most states— assuming hurricane season remains quiet.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:



September 15, 2024: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

September 15, 2023: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

September 15, 2022: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

September 15, 2021: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

September 15, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 15, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

September 15, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 15, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

September 15, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 15, 2015: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.97/g, down 12.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.

Ogden- $3.23/g, up 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.19/g.

Billings- $3.21/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.20/g.

