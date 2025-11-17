Wyoming Gas Prices Dip Again as National Average Holds Steady

Wyoming drivers are getting a little break at the pump this week. Average gasoline prices across the state dropped 9.5 cents per gallon, landing at $2.84 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 500 stations. That’s 4.5 cents cheaper than a month ago and a full 18.2 cents lower than this time last year.

And for bargain hunters? The cheapest gas in the state yesterday came in at $2.28 per gallon, while the priciest station hit $3.39, creating a wallet-stretching difference of $1.11 per gallon.

Meanwhile, the national picture is a bit more mixed. The national average for gasoline dipped a modest 0.4 cents, settling at $3.03 per gallon. Compared to last month, the national average is actually up slightly—by 1.1 cents—and is also 1.1 cents higher than a year ago. Diesel drivers, however, are seeing the opposite trend: diesel prices rose 4.1 cents this week, now averaging $3.769 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says stable oil prices are keeping national gas prices mostly in check.

“With oil prices mostly stable near the $60 per barrel level, we’ve seen the national average move very little over the last few weeks. Roughly half of all states saw prices rise in the last week, while the other half saw prices fall,” De Haan explained.

He added that West Coast drivers should soon feel some real relief as wholesale prices slide and seasonal demand drops. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, supply is set to improve—raising hopes that the national average could dip below $3 per gallon by Christmas.

And for anyone gearing up for Thanksgiving travel, De Haan says GasBuddy’s annual Travel Survey, set to be released tomorrow, will include “some surprising shifts in travel behavior this year.”

For now, Wyoming residents can enjoy the small but welcome dip in prices—just in time for the holiday road-trip season.

