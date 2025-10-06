Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 9.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.42/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.57/g.

The national average price of diesel has increased 1.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.663 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today. The national average is down 10.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While the national average slipped slightly over the last week, it’s once again been a mixed bag depending on where you fill up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Gas prices cycled upward in Ohio and Michigan, declined in Indiana and Delaware, and pain is about to return to California and neighboring states following last week’s refinery fire outside Los Angeles. While OPEC again agreed over the weekend to boost oil production for November, the real story for motorists has been regional variation— especially in areas served by California's supply system. Though the damage from the fire appears limited, the West Coast is likely to see prices climb, while most other areas can expect relative stability or slight declines.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

October 6, 2024: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

October 6, 2023: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

October 6, 2022: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

October 6, 2021: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

October 6, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 6, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 6, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 6, 2017: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

October 6, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 6, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.84/g, down 10.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g.

Ogden- $3.31/g, up 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30/g.

Billings- $3.05/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.

Casper's Fall Festival is a Delight 27 September 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media