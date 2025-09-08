Average gasoline prices in the state of Wyoming dropped a penny a gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 498 stations. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.684 per gallon.

The cheapest reported price in the state was $2.70/g at a Loaf 'N Jug in Casper and a Maverik in Mills was $2.87/g.

“Most of the nation’s 50 states saw gas prices rise over the last week, while some Great Lakes states saw significant relief thanks to the restart of BP’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery after severe weather caused a temporary outage,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“GasBuddy counts 17 states with average prices below $3 per gallon— fewer than we've seen in recent months. Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois led the declines, while just a few additional states saw price drops. Meanwhile, the West Coast may see continued increases ahead in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and Nevada due to seasonal refinery maintenance and the shutdown of a refinery in Southern California, which will keep supply tight. However, with the transition back to winter gasoline just a week away for most areas, those increases may be short-lived, with potential relief arriving toward the end of the month. Additionally, OPEC+ announced an increase in oil production starting in October, which could help keep oil prices lower for longer.”