Gas prices across Wyoming continued to decline over the past week, falling an average of 1.8 cents per gallon to $2.42, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 494 gas stations statewide.

Prices are now 17.6 cents lower than a month ago and 43.6 cents lower than this time last year, offering continued relief for drivers. The national average price of diesel also dropped, down 2.3 cents over the past week to $3.48 per gallon.

GasBuddy data shows a wide range in prices across Wyoming. On Monday, the cheapest gas in the state was reported at $1.94 per gallon, while the most expensive reached $3.39, a difference of $1.45 per gallon.

Nationally, average gas prices slipped 0.8 cents over the last week to $2.73 per gallon. That figure is 17 cents lower than a month ago and 28.9 cents lower than a year ago, based on GasBuddy data compiled from more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

Looking at historical trends, Wyoming gas prices on Jan. 12 were:

2025: $2.85 per gallon

$2.85 per gallon 2024: $2.70

$2.70 2023: $3.04

$3.04 2022: $3.25

$3.25 2021: $2.19

Neighboring areas reported the following average prices:

Fort Collins: $2.22 per gallon, up slightly from last week

$2.22 per gallon, up slightly from last week Ogden: $2.44, down 3.4 cents

$2.44, down 3.4 cents Billings: $2.73, down 2.1 cents

“Gas prices nationally saw little change over the last week, though several price-cycling states experienced notable jumps,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, prices remain seasonally low, but with oil prices inching higher, the national average could see some limited upward movement in the coming weeks.”

