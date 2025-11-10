Gasoline prices in Wyoming have climbed 8.3 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $2.93 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations across the state. Despite the recent uptick, prices remain 3.7 cents lower than a month ago and 13.2 cents lower than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel has risen 6.5 cents over the past week, reaching $3.728 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports that the lowest-priced station in Wyoming yesterday was selling gas at $2.36 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.63 per gallon across the state.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline increased 4.8 cents per gallon over the last week to $3.03 per gallon. The national average is 4.0 cents lower than a month ago but 0.8 cents higher than a year ago, based on GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.

“The national average price of gasoline edged higher last week, with the vast majority of states seeing prices climb,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in the Great Lakes and West Coast have kept prices elevated, and government data showed another significant drop in gasoline inventories, temporarily supporting prices. With thousands of flight cancellations ahead of Thanksgiving due to FAA flight cuts, there may be slight shifts in gasoline demand that could limit any near-term declines.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

November 10, 2024: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

November 10, 2023: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

November 10, 2022: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

November 10, 2021: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 10, 2020: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 10, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 10, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

November 10, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

November 10, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

November 10, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.69/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Ogden- $3.12/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/g.

Billings- $2.98/g, unchanged from last week's $2.98/g.

