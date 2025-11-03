Average gasoline prices in Wyoming fell slightly over the past week, dropping 0.9 cents to an average of $2.85 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 500 stations across the state.

Wyoming drivers are paying about 17.5 cents less per gallon than a month ago and 25.7 cents less than this time last year, GasBuddy reported. Prices across the state ranged from $2.38 to $3.49 per gallon on Sunday — a difference of $1.11.

Nationally, gas prices slipped 1.4 cents over the past week to an average of $2.99 per gallon. That’s 14.8 cents lower than a month ago and 6.6 cents lower than a year earlier. Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel rose 2.5 cents to $3.66 per gallon.

“The national average once again briefly dipped below the $3 per gallon mark, but the drop will be short-lived,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gas prices are likely to rebound soon in the Great Lakes states due to ongoing refinery challenges, while a new snag at a California refinery may slow the pace of declines on the West Coast.”

De Haan added that OPEC+ recently announced an additional oil production increase for December but plans to hold steady from January through March, meaning national prices may hover in the low-$3 range in the near term.

GasBuddy compiles data from more than 150,000 gas stations nationwide, updating its information hundreds of times daily.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

November 3, 2024: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

November 3, 2023: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 3, 2022: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)

November 3, 2021: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 3, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 3, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 3, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

November 3, 2017: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 3, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 3, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.73/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.

Ogden- $3.13/g, down 7.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/g.

Billings- $2.98/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.00/g.