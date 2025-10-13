Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.00/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 5.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 17.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.55/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.628 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today. The national average is down 13.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Americans appear to be on the cusp of seeing the national average drop below $3 per gallon for the first time in years, as prices have fallen across the vast majority of the country,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With well over 40 states seeing gas prices decline and oil plunging below $60 per barrel to end the week, the good news may not end if — and when — the national average hits that magical $2.99 mark. We could even see a handful of stations in places like Oklahoma, Texas, or even Wisconsin drop below $2 per gallon in the weeks ahead — something not seen since the pandemic. In addition, with wages up and gas prices down, Americans are spending the smallest share of their paycheck on gasoline in many years.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

October 13, 2024: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

October 13, 2023: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

October 13, 2022: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

October 13, 2021: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

October 13, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 13, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

October 13, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

October 13, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

October 13, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 13, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.79/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.

Ogden- $3.29/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

Billings- $3.05/g, unchanged from last week's $3.05/g.

