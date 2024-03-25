Wyoming Gas Prices Keep Climbing: Up Another 12.5 Cents a Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 32.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.56/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g.

In Casper, the cheapest gas was priced at $2.89/g two hours ago at the Ridley's Family Market on Wyoming Boulevard SE, followed by the Sinclair on East 12th Street at $2.91.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.02 per gallon.

"We've now seen the national average price of gasoline rising for four straight weeks, which isn't uncommon for this time of year. What is uncommon is the number of attacks on Russian oil refiners; attacks which could have ripple effects worldwide if they continue," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Russia could see more capacity impacted by the attacks, forcing it to buy such products on the global market, pushing prices up everywhere. With oil prices now under more pressure and attacks potentially increasing on Russian refiners, we could be in for a few more weeks of rising prices. Significant as well is the fact that Americans are now seeing inflation again at the pump with prices higher than they were a year ago."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

March 25, 2023: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

March 25, 2022: $4.07/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 25, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 25, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2019: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

March 25, 2018: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 25, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 25, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2015: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 25, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.99/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.

Ogden- $3.55/g, up 26.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.29/g.

Billings- $3.51/g, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.

