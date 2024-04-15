Wyoming Gas Prices See Little Change from Last Week, Up One Cent per Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Casper is at the Exxon on 400 Valley Drive for $2.88/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.60/g today.

The national average price of diesel is down 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

"With Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend, the stakes couldn't have been higher for a major potential impact on oil and gasoline prices. With the attacks largely thrawted and mostly unsuccessful, and with Iran signaling that their attack will be the end of their response, the risk to crude oil has diminished, and the situation is thankfully likely to de-escalate going forward," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"If Israel, which has promised to respond with further attacks, indeed does press on, it could certainly still push oil prices higher. However, motorists can expect other factors to influence what they're paying at the pump. Motorists in the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern U.S. will soon see a spike in prices as they make the leap to summer gasoline— as much as 20-50 cents per gallon higher in nearly a dozen states. On the West Coast, price increases should finally slow, but the national average will likely climb again in the coming week."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

April 15, 2023: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

April 15, 2022: $4.00/g (U.S. Average: $4.07/g)

April 15, 2021: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

April 15, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

April 15, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

April 15, 2018: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

April 15, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 15, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

April 15, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 15, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.00/g, up 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.

Ogden- $3.81/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.81/g.

Billings- $3.59/g, unchanged from last week's $3.58/g.

