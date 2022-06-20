Wyoming Gas Prices Rise Slightly as It Falls Nationally

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.7 cents in the last week, averaging $4.79 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 55.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.67 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $4.24 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.92 a gallon, compared to $5.53 a gallon from a week ago.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $4.53 a gallon on Monday, up nine cents from the previous week, while Platte County is the most expensive at an average of $5.19 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week, averaging $4.96 a gallon Monday, with the national average up 37.3 cents from a month ago and $1.92 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 14th cheapest state in the country, while Georgia is the cheapest average state on Monday at $4.45 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $6.38 a gallon, down three cents from the previous week.

Crude oil prices have fallen $11 in the past week, down to around $109 a barrel, down from a recent high of $122 on June 8, while the price of diesel sits at $5.80 a gallon, having risen 30 cents nationally in the past week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump," De Haan said. "I'm hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn't yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such."