Wyoming Gas Prices Fall Slightly, Nationally by 5 Cents

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen half a cent in the last week, averaging $4.06 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy daily surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 40.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.69 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.59 a gallon.

Natrona County currently has the cheapest average gas price at $3.91 a gallon, followed by Goshen County at $3.94 a gallon, while Lincoln County is the most expensive at an average of 4.29 a gallon.

Wyoming sits in the middle as the 23rd most expensive state while Oklahoma is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.71 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $5.87 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.17 a gallon Monday, and is up 25.5 cents from a month ago and $1.31 higher than a year ago.

Crude oil prices are still above $100 a barrel at $101, down from a recent high of $107 a barrel on March 8, the highest since August 2013.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden's announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week," De Haan said. "So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there's no escalations in Russia's war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower."