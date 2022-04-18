Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.9 cents in the last week, averaging $4.02 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 3.4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.12 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.59 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.25 a gallon.

Natrona County currently is the fourth cheapest average gas price at $3.92 a gallon, down from the second cheapest in the previous week, with Albany County as the cheapest at $3.86 a gallon, while Teton is the most expensive at an average of $4.39 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents in the last week, averaging $4.06 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 21.1 cents from a month ago and $1.25 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 17th most expensive state in the country, while Kansas is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.67 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $5.70 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have risen back above $100, up to $108 a barrel, but still lower than a recent high of $119.65 a barrel on March 8, the highest since August 2013.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

“We've now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia's war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues," De Haan said. "A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride."