Wyoming drivers are getting an early holiday gift at the pump. Average gasoline prices across the state dropped 8.4 cents over the past week, settling at about $2.63 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s latest survey of nearly 500 Wyoming stations.

That’s 26.5 cents cheaper than a month ago and almost exactly 26.6 cents lower than this time last year. Diesel drivers are also seeing relief, with the national average price for diesel falling just over 5 cents in the last week to $3.67 per gallon.

There’s still quite a spread in local prices. GasBuddy reports that the cheapest station in Wyoming was offering gas at $2.12 per gallon yesterday, while the highest-priced station came in at $3.34, a difference of $1.22.

Nationwide, the trend is similar. The average price of regular gasoline has slipped another 5 cents this week to $2.90 per gallon, now down nearly 18 cents from a month ago and 7 cents from a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, says the country is heading into the holidays with some of the lowest seasonal gas prices seen in years.

“Gas prices continued to decline in most states last week, while some price cycling states saw temporary spikes to restore margins,” De Haan said. “With the national average falling further, we're now at multi-year lows heading into Christmas. Diesel prices are also easing, and in the cheapest cities, averages have dipped into the low-$2 range—with a few stations still offering gas under $2 per gallon. Barring any major disruptions, prices are likely to stay relatively low into the new year.”

For now, at least, it looks like Wyoming drivers can expect a smoother—and cheaper—ride into the holidays.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

December 8, 2024: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

December 8, 2023: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

December 8, 2022: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

December 8, 2021: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

December 8, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 8, 2019: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

December 8, 2018: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

December 8, 2017: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 8, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

December 8, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.38/g, down 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.48/g.

Ogden- $2.84/g, down 12.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.97/g.

Billings- $2.96/g, unchanged from last week's $2.95/g.

Did you know Wyoming families can now get their firewood and Christmas trees for just one dollar?

The Department of the Interior announced a new effort to help Wyoming families save money, enjoy their nearby public lands, and support wildfire-prevention work during the 2025–2026 winter season.

The Bureau of Land Management is reducing fees for firewood and Christmas tree permits to just $1 per tree or cord through January 31. The BLM is also opening additional cutting areas in overstocked woodlands—many of them close to Wyoming communities—to offer immediate cost relief and make it easier for families to gather their own firewood and holiday trees. These actions support local traditions while promoting forest thinning and reducing hazardous fuels across the West.

“Under President Trump, we are making Christmas affordable again,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “American families deserve real relief during the holidays, and we’re making sure they can heat their homes and keep long-standing traditions alive. The ‘One Dollar, One Tree’ initiative shows how our public lands can deliver real benefits for the American people—especially in places like Wyoming, where these resources are part of everyday life.”

The savings from this initiative are expected to provide nearly $10 million in economic relief this holiday season while helping reduce wildfire risks on public lands.

Effective immediately, the Bureau of Land Management will:

Reduce fees for personal-use Christmas tree and firewood permits to $1.

Open new cutting areas in overstocked forests, prioritizing spots near Wyoming towns, tribal communities, rural counties, and other places where expanded access offers the greatest benefit.

Increase household limits to up to 10 cords of firewood and up to three Christmas trees, with the option to lift limits entirely in areas with abundant supply.

These measures provide immediate savings and create more opportunities for Wyoming residents to gather their own firewood and holiday trees—often in areas not previously open for cutting.

For details or to get permits, contact your local BLM office or visit forestproducts.blm.gov.