Wyoming Gas Prices Creep Upwards as National Prices Decline

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.48/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.01/g.

You can find the cheapest gas in Wyoming at the Maverik on Poison Spider Road in Mills. Laramie's Grand Avenue Loaf 'N Jug comes in second at $2.49/g, followed by the Kum & Go on Casper's McKinley Street at $2.52/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24/g today. The national average is up 13.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.06 per gallon.

"Motorists have finally seen a bit of a break in the recent rise in the national average, with more states seeing drops than increases in the last week. While the pause has certainly been nice, this is more like a rain delay than it is a 7th inning strech," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"It's likely only a matter of time before we see the rise re-engage and prices start to head higher, but we'll take any break that we can. Oil prices have shown some signs of struggling last week after coming within arms reach of $80 per barrel before falling closer to $76, but all eyes are on refiners as utilization remained seasonally weak, around 80% of capacity, meaning there's less gasoline and diesel being produced. That's why it's just a matter of time before prices collide with rising demand and start to accelerate again."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

February 26, 2023: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

February 26, 2022: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

February 26, 2021: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

February 26, 2020: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

February 26, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

February 26, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

February 26, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 26, 2016: $1.64/g (U.S. Average: $1.73/g)

February 26, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

February 26, 2014: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.93/g, up 11.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.82/g.

Ogden- $3.01/g, up 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.

Billings- $3.14/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/g.

