Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.1 cents in the last week, averaging $4.09 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 4.9 cents higher than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.72 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.69 a gallon.

Natrona County currently is the second cheapest average gas price at $3.97 a gallon on Monday, with Albany County as the cheapest at $3.87 a gallon, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.36 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.9 cents in the last week, averaging $4.17 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 1 cent from a month ago and $1.29 higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 23rd most expensive state in the country, while Georgia is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.70 a gallon while California continues to be the most expensive state at $5.72 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have risen back above $100, up to $103 a barrel, but lower than a recent high of $119.65 a barrel on March 8, while diesel prices have also been increasing steadily over the past few months.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline," De Haan said. "The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise. For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy."