Wyoming Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend for 10th Week Straight

Gas prices in Wyoming have fallen another 15.7 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 a gallon today. This per data from GasBuddy's survey of nearly 500 stations across the Cowboy State. These prices are just shy of 40 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and 22 cents a gallon lower than a year ago. The national average was priced at $3.21/g.

Price reports show that the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.51/g yesterday and the most expensive was $3.89. Diesel is down 5.2 cents a gallon in the last week and now stands at $4.23/g on average.

GasBuddy's leading petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says that "motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022. The timing couldn't be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones."

"In addition, gasoline demand continues to be dragged lower as Americans stay inside more often, helping to put continued downward pressure on gasoline prices. However, we're carefully monitoring OPEC's delayed meeting, set to occur this week, for potential surprises that could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

November 27, 2022: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

November 27, 2021: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 27, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 27, 2019: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 27, 2018: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 27, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

November 27, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 27, 2015: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

November 27, 2014: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

November 27, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

