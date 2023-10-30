Wyoming Game & Fish Urges Us to Toss Pumpkins in the Trash

It's that time of year again and various government agencies are giving us all advice that could potentially save lives.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat: "While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is quite the opposite, especially for mule deer whose digestive system cannot process unnatural foods. This often leads to sick animals. Additionally, pumpkins left outside can attract scavenging animals from raccoons to bears.

“This time of year we get many calls about sickly deer fawns and much of this can be attributed to these deer eating foods that offer little nutritional value and that they have a difficult time digesting. This makes them susceptible to parasites and other diseases,” said Stan Harter, Game and Fish wildlife biologist in Lander.

Natrona County has feeding ordinances making the intentional feeding of wildlife by private citizens illegal.

The Game & Fish took this opportunity to also share some things you can do to help wildlife this time of year:

Pick up your hammocks, soccer nets and tomato cages, and consider placing holiday lights out of reach.

Keep your pets confined and/or on a leash and do not allow pets to chase wildlife. Keep your distance and give wildlife plenty of room.

Slow down on roadways for migrating wildlife, especially at dawn and dusk. Plan for added time in your travels.

If you have fences, make them wildlife-friendly and open gates wherever possible for easier wildlife movement.

