Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest: 26 Days Left!

Wyoming Wildlife magazine is calling for wildlife photographs. The publication has opened entries for the fourth annual Wyoming Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest. Entries will be accepted until midnight June 12.

Photographers of all skill levels have a chance for their images to be featured in the magazine’s 2024 calendar, which is printed as the November 2023 issue of the magazine. Entrants have a chance to win $100 for a photo selected for the calendar, with an additional $50 for cover selection, and a 12-by-18 inch matte print from contest sponsor Artizen Photo Printing in Cheyenne.

“Hundreds of photographers took advantage of the opportunity last year to submit wildlife photos for our annual calendar,” said Tracie Binkerd, editor of Wyoming Wildlife. “We look forward to seeing all the vibrant and outstanding photos of Wyoming’s wildlife in this year’s contest.”

The calendar photo contest accepts photos of wildlife taken in Wyoming, including Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Wildlife includes mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish. Each photographer can submit up to 10 photos. Because winning images will appear in the calendar, only horizontal images or those that can be cropped to the calendar dimensions will be considered for publication. Photos must have been taken by the person submitting the entries and may not infringe on the copyright of others. No entries previously published in Wyoming Wildlife or Wyoming Wildlife calendars may be submitted.

Instructions to enter the contest, rules and more information is available on the photo contest website.

