Even people who have never been to Wyoming, know this barn.

They may not know that it's in Wyoming, but they have seen this view many times.

The internet has helped this barn become even more famous as photos, like the one you see here, are shared all over the world.

So, what is this place?

Where is this place?

This is the T.A. Moulton barn, an iconic structure in Jackson Hole.

Anywhere else it's just another barn.

But here, with the sun lighting its front, and the Teton Range perfectly lit as the backdrop.

Thomas Alva (T.A.) Moulton and his brother John homesteaded on Mormon Row in 1908. T.A. built a frame house in 1915 and dry farmed grain until the state built irrigation ditches to their property in the late 1920s. In 1930, the Snake River Land Company met with the Mormon Row settlers and many sold their property with most securing lifetime leases. By the 1950s, few remained. (T.A. Mountain Barn).

The barn is part of Mormon Row.

Established in the late 1800s. Mormon settlers moved in from Idaho and created homestead communities on what was empty land at the time.

Drive out there today and you'll see a cluster of these historic buildings.

It almost looks like a ghost town.

The name Thomas Alma (T.A.) Moulton was given to the barn because he was among the people who moved to the area in the early 1900s.

He lived there for 30 years and built several structures, including this now-famous barn.

Watch the video below and wait for the moment when this gentleman informs his wife, "I'm not going to step in it."

If you've traveled to the town of Jackson you were not far away from the barn.

You just didn't know where to turn.

Follow this link for a map of the location of the barn.

The Largest Gun, Saddle & Oddity Museum In Wyoming The old west is preserved with the largest collection of guns, saddles and rare western oddities at King's Saddlery & Museum in downtown Sheridan, Wyoming.