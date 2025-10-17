Ford Recalling F-250, 350 and 450 Super Duty Trucks for Rearview Camera Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 290,000 pickup trucks across the United States due to a rearview camera issue that may cause images to appear improperly in certain lighting conditions—potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects select 2020–2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty, and F-450 Super Duty models.

According to a safety recall report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford launched an internal review of customer complaints and warranty data after reports of camera malfunctions surfaced. As of September 20, the company had documented 10 reports related to the problem, the first dating back to January 2022.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries linked to the issue.

To fix the problem, dealers will update the image processing module software at no cost to owners. Interim notification letters are scheduled to be mailed on October 20, with final repair instructions expected to follow in March 2026.

Owners with questions can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or reach the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov for more information.

Did you know the F-150 is Wyoming's most popular truck? The F-150 is a popular truck across the country, but its sales dominance is especially strong in states like Wyoming. An analysis of used car sales in 2024 showed the F-150 made up 7.2% of 1-to-5-year-old used vehicle sales in the state, higher than any other model.

In case you're wondering, the Ram 1500 comes in second place, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 in third, and RAM 2500 in fourth. Close contenders include the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, the Ford F-350, the RAM 3500, Subaru Outbacks, and Jeep Renegades. That's according to data from Fremont Motors.

Given that ranching, agriculture, and mineral extraction are big parts of the economy in WY, along with steep mountain passes, extreme weather fluctuations, and dirt roads, this makes sense.

