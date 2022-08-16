Wyoming Food for Thought team holds $25,000 check from First Interstate Bank

Wednesday, August 10, First Interstate Bank awarded Wyoming Food for Thought a $25,000 Believe in Local grant for creating local, sustainable solutions to hunger by empowering neighbors and the community, providing services and resources, and educating through programs and opportunities.

A First Interstate Bank Facebook post said, "Thank you, Wyoming Food for Thought, for helping us celebrate the power of community, the power of teamwork, and the power of service."

First Interstate Bank, in partnership with the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation, kicked off its inaugural Believe in Local grant campaign in July to celebrate the bank's longstanding commitment to the communities it serves.

Forty nonprofit organizations across First Interstate's 14-state footprint will each receive a $25,000 gift to further their mission on behalf of First Interstate Bank neighbors and markets.

“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Kevin Riley, President and CEO of First Interstate Bank. “Our Believe in Local grant program captures our core values in action and is the ideal way to celebrate the communities we serve. Our neighbors will see our dedication to alleviating the various and diverse challenges in the places where we live, work, and grow.”

The first two Believe in Local grants were awarded the week of July 11th to recipients based out of Sheridan, WY and Sioux Falls, S.D.

The latest grant was awarded yesterday in Bozeman, MT to the Greater Impact for their commitment to individuals and families, assisting them with their homes, cars, and jobs. The organization strives to give people the hope of having a brighter future.

Since 1990, First Interstate Bank has contributed $68,800,000 toward enhancing communities in six states, according to its website: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

