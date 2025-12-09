Only a few weeks remain to receive early bird pricing for Wyoming Rescue Mission’s 13th annual Fishin’ for the Mission flyfishing tournament and fundraiser. Community members can secure the best pricing of the year by registering before December 31. The early bird special offers a guided boat for two on the blue ribbon North Platte River on June 4th, 2026, for $1,500, with proceeds helping to restore hope and transform lives for individuals experiencing, addiction and homelessness in Wyoming.

In addition to this year’s event, the Mission is honored to again receive the generous support of nationally recognized sculptor Chris Navarro, who is donating an original bronze for the live auction. This year’s featured piece is titled RESPECT FOR THE BRAND.

Navarro described the meaning behind the sculpture:

“‘Respect for the Brand’ is about taking pride in your work and honoring those you serve. It represents hard work, loyalty, integrity, and giving an honest day’s work for an honest day’s wage. It reminds us that it’s not just about showing up — it’s about showing up with pride, purpose, and respect for yourself and others. The Wyoming Rescue Mission is making a difference in the lives of others in our community. It is not just about charity; it is about fostering resilience and empowering individuals to make positive changes in their lives. Wyoming Rescue Mission is not giving handouts; they are giving a hand up. And there are times when we all need a hand up.”

Wyoming Rescue Mission continues to serve individuals experiencing homelessness by providing shelter, meals, addiction recovery programs, job training, counseling and long-term support designed to help guests regain independence and stability.

Space is limited for the 13th Annual Fishin’ for the Mission Tournament. Early registration not only guarantees participants the best rate but also contributes directly to restoring hope and transforming lives. In 2025, Wyoming Rescue Mission will provide 85,032 meals and more than 58,000 nights of safe shelter.

To register, go to wyomission.org/events, or contact Dennis McConnell, Media & Event Coordinator, at 307-473-6942 or dmcconnell@wyomission.org

Super-Powered Christmas Parade Shines in Downtown Casper December 6, 2025: 🛷 🎄 Every December, as dusk settles over downtown Casper, the streets come alive with a warmth that has little to do with the temperature. Families bundle in blankets and gather along the sidewalks, cheeks rosy, hands wrapped around steaming cups of cocoa. Then—just as the first stars appear—the lights begin to glow.

This year’s Casper Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade brings an extra spark of excitement with its joyful super-hero theme. Floats trimmed in twinkling lights roll down the street transformed into scenes of caped crusaders, glittering comic-book skylines, and hometown heroes brought to life. Kids point excitedly as familiar characters wave from atop decorated trailers, and adults can’t help but smile at the playful creativity woven into every detail.

Locals play spirited versions of holiday classics, their music echoing between buildings as volunteers dressed as heroes of all kinds—real and fictional—work the crowd with high-fives and holiday cheer. Dogs adorned with bells walk proudly, and families cheer as firefighters, nurses, teachers, and other “everyday heroes” join the procession, reminding everyone of the heart behind the theme.

But the magic peaks, as always, when Santa’s sleigh rounds the corner. Children squeal, parents laugh, and the whole city seems to glow. Thanks to the Casper Chamber of Commerce, downtown feels less like a place and more like a united, joyful community—celebrating the season, celebrating one another, and believing, if only for an evening, that a little bit of superpower lives in all of us. 🦸‍♀️ 💥 ❤️

