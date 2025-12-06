The Department of the Interior announced a new effort to help Wyoming families save money, enjoy their nearby public lands, and support wildfire-prevention work during the 2025–2026 winter season.

The Bureau of Land Management is reducing fees for firewood and Christmas tree permits to just $1 per tree or cord through January 31. The BLM is also opening additional cutting areas in overstocked woodlands—many of them close to Wyoming communities—to offer immediate cost relief and make it easier for families to gather their own firewood and holiday trees. These actions support local traditions while promoting forest thinning and reducing hazardous fuels across the West.

“Under President Trump, we are making Christmas affordable again,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “American families deserve real relief during the holidays, and we’re making sure they can heat their homes and keep long-standing traditions alive. The ‘One Dollar, One Tree’ initiative shows how our public lands can deliver real benefits for the American people—especially in places like Wyoming, where these resources are part of everyday life.”

The savings from this initiative are expected to provide nearly $10 million in economic relief this holiday season while helping reduce wildfire risks on public lands.

Effective immediately, the Bureau of Land Management will:

Reduce fees for personal-use Christmas tree and firewood permits to $1.

Open new cutting areas in overstocked forests, prioritizing spots near Wyoming towns, tribal communities, rural counties, and other places where expanded access offers the greatest benefit.

Increase household limits to up to 10 cords of firewood and up to three Christmas trees, with the option to lift limits entirely in areas with abundant supply.

These measures provide immediate savings and create more opportunities for Wyoming residents to gather their own firewood and holiday trees—often in areas not previously open for cutting.

For details or to get permits, contact your local BLM office or visit forestproducts.blm.gov.

