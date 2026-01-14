Big Seizures, Small Numbers: What Wyoming’s Fentanyl Data Isn’t Telling Us

Across the Rocky Mountain West, drug seizures hit historic highs in 2025—and the numbers are hard to ignore.

The DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division, which covers Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana, seized nearly 8.7 million fentanyl pills last year, along with more than 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine. Nationwide, agents intercepted an estimated 47 million pills, underscoring how deeply fentanyl has embedded itself in American communities.

But while neighboring states shattered records, Wyoming’s numbers stand out for a different reason: they’re strikingly low.

A Region Flooded With Pills

Colorado accounted for the lion’s share of seizures, with 6.7 million fentanyl pills—a 76% jump from the year before. Utah followed with 2 million pills, double its 2024 total. Colorado also logged two record-setting busts: a 733-pound meth seizure in April and a 1.7 million-pill fentanyl haul in November.

“These numbers are absolutely staggering,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge David Olesky, calling the surge a “jolt to every citizen” in the four-state region.

Montana, though smaller in population, still recorded 24,000 fentanyl pills seized, along with increases in methamphetamine.

Then there’s Wyoming.

Wyoming’s Puzzle

In 2025, Wyoming reported seizing just 5,000 fentanyl pills—up from 1,375 the year before, but still a tiny fraction of the regional total. Methamphetamine seizures actually declined, dropping from 53 pounds to 40 pounds, while cocaine seizures fell sharply.

Put another way: Wyoming accounted for less than one-tenth of one percent of all fentanyl pills seized in the Rocky Mountain Division.

On paper, that could suggest Wyoming is being spared the worst of the fentanyl crisis. But not everyone is convinced.

Public health data and law enforcement reports across the West consistently show fentanyl reaching rural states, often with devastating consequences. Wyoming has not been immune to overdose deaths, substance-use treatment demand, or fentanyl-related arrests.

So why the low seizure numbers?

One explanation could be geography and population. Wyoming has fewer major cities, fewer interstates, and fewer ports of entry than its neighbors. Another possibility is trafficking strategy: drugs may be moving through the state quickly, without large stash houses or bulk shipments that attract enforcement attention.

But the most uncomfortable question is whether Wyoming simply lacks the resources—or staffing—to detect what’s already here.

Seizure numbers don’t just reflect drug activity; they reflect enforcement capacity. States with more task forces, informants, and interdiction teams tend to find more drugs. Colorado and Utah’s spikes may point to aggressive targeting of trafficking networks. Wyoming’s low totals may signal something else entirely.

What the Numbers Don’t Measure

DEA officials emphasize that every seizure represents lives potentially saved. And that’s true—even a few thousand pills matter when each one can be lethal.

Still, when millions of pills are being intercepted just across state lines, Wyoming’s data raises an uneasy possibility: fentanyl isn’t absent—it’s just harder to see.

As the region continues to grapple with addiction, overdoses, and the ripple effects on families and communities, Wyoming may need to ask whether its low numbers are a success story—or a warning sign quietly hiding in plain sight.

Because in the fentanyl era, what isn’t seized can be just as dangerous as what is.

