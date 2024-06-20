Wyoming Family Wants Answers After Losing Home in Fire

Between May 23rd and 24th, sometime around 2:30 a.m. a Wyoming family woke to the smell of something burning. They dismissed it as the neighbor's wood-burning stove and went back to sleep.

The next morning they discovered the insulation under their trailer had caught on fire, but luckily extinguished itself in the night.

Jammie Buck claims they put up cameras and filed a police report afterwards.

On Monday, June 17, Buck claims he and his fiancé were out running errands when they got an alert from the cameras that someone was walking by the house. Two minutes later, they got a report of smoke.

The Bucks raced back to the house to retrieve the family dogs—and with the help of Laramie Fire Department—the dogs survived, but everything else was completely destroyed.

The Red Cross put them in a Motel for a few nights. Generous donors gave them clothes. Currently, Jammie, his https fiancé, their 3-month-old baby boy, and Jammie's father are living in a donated camper.

Jammie told K2 Radio News he knows who started the fire, but we could not confirm the allegations with authorities. The fire is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The Bucks want answers, and if they're correct: justice.

"This is frustrating," explains Jammie. "I'm destroyed. My whole family is destroyed. We lost my great grandpa's stuff from World War II, we lost my great uncle's obituary, we lost my Uncle Dean's Central Wyoming ABATE patch."

Said Jammie's fiancé, "This is the hardest thing as a mother to have to watch over my family's back at all times. We are struggling with sleep, we struggle with eating, because we're so devastated and scared. Both service dogs that were in the house almost died. One service animal is for our dad, Samuel. The other is for Jammie, who is an Army veteran."

This is a family that has lived in Natrona County off and on for about three years. The couple met in Casper where they started their family before moving to Laramie.

They do have a GoFund me set up that can be found here.