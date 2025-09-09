It's an ideal time for enjoying fall colors and activities before the colder weather of October and November sets in.

The National Weather Service predicts daily showers and thunderstorms across the state this week. On Friday and Saturday, rain chances are highest and temperatures coldest.

This is welcome news considering 2024 was one of the hottest, driest Septembers on record for the Cowboy State.

Still, it remains warm in Wyoming with highs in the mid-80's this week. The NWS predicts it will cool off on Saturday to a high of 74, but back to 80 by Sunday.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts that Wyoming will experience warm, dry conditions during September and October.

Specifically, the forecast suggests that the fall season will be warmer than normal with below-normal rainfall. While the eastern part of the US may see wet conditions, Wyoming is expected to be drier than usual.

