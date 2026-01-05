The Wyoming Game and Fish Department plans to begin developing Feedground Management Action Plans in 2026 as part of its long-term strategy for managing elk feedgrounds across the state.

The action plans are a key next step in the Wyoming Elk Feedgrounds Plan, which falls under the department’s statewide Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan. While most elk feedgrounds are located in western Wyoming, Game and Fish officials say decisions made through this process will affect wildlife management, hunting opportunities and economic activity statewide, including in central Wyoming.

The Wyoming Elk Feedgrounds Plan was approved by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in March 2024 after nearly four years of collaboration with more than 60 volunteer stakeholders, including wildlife experts, landowners and members of the public.

Developing individual FMAPs will allow the department to address specific biological, social and economic factors tied to elk management. According to Game and Fish, the plans are designed to be flexible and science-based as conditions and research continue to evolve.

“Game and Fish remains committed to managing Wyoming’s feedgrounds in an adaptable way that uses the best available science,” said Game and Fish Director Angi Bruce. “Supplemental winter feeding of elk has become increasingly complex, and these plans will help us respond to both current and future challenges.”

The department will develop FMAPs for six elk herds and their associated feedgrounds in the Jackson and Pinedale regions. While those areas are outside Natrona County, Game and Fish officials note that elk management decisions can influence statewide wildlife health, hunting regulations and conservation funding.

Public involvement will be a major part of the process. Draft FMAPs are expected to be released in early 2026, followed by a series of public meetings across Wyoming. The plans will later be presented to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission for consideration.

“The goal is to ensure our strategies are sustainable, publicly supported and beneficial to Wyoming residents,” Bruce said. “This issue affects wildlife, business owners and communities across the state, and public input will be essential to long-term success.”

Details on meeting dates and locations will be announced in January on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website. Additional information about elk feedgrounds and the Feedground Management Plan is available on the department’s Elk Feedgrounds webpage.

