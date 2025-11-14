Major Meth Busts Bring 14- and 10-Year Sentences in Wyoming Courts

Federal judges in Wyoming have handed down lengthy prison sentences in two major methamphetamine trafficking cases investigated by state and regional drug task forces, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Colorado man sentenced to 14 years in Wyoming drug conspiracy

Jade Mikel Shane, 46, of Evans, Colorado, was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The sentence follows a months-long investigation launched in February 2024 by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) into drug trafficking activity in Sheridan and Campbell Counties.

Investigators determined Shane was using his Colorado residence as a storage and distribution site for large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl. During a Sept. 5, 2024, search, agents recovered substantial amounts of drugs along with numerous firearms.

Shane was indicted on Jan. 15, pleaded guilty on June 5, and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on Oct. 8 in Casper. (Case No. 25-CR-00016.)

DCI and the Weld County Drug Task Force investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook.

Sheridan man gets 10 years after motel stash, high-speed chase, and overdose

In a separate case, Kolter Kekich, 30, of Sheridan, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, DCI agents had been investigating Kekich’s drug activity in Sheridan County. On Feb. 11, Kekich and his partner rented a room at a local motel and left 320 grams of methamphetamine hidden under the bed sheets. Staff discovered the drugs and notified law enforcement.

Later that day, agents attempted to arrest Kekich. He fled, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit ending in a crash. After the wreck, he refused to exit the vehicle and consumed a large amount of drugs, causing an overdose. Officers later found additional methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $1,360 in cash inside the vehicle.

Kekich was indicted on May 21, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8, and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson on Oct. 28 in Cheyenne. The case was investigated by DCI and the Sheridan Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael J. Elmore and Z. Seth Griswold.

