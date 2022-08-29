Wyoming Driver Killed After Being Ejected in Fiery Rollover Crash
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says.
The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26.
The patrol says Dorian Clifford was headed west when he went off the right side of the highway, attempted to steer back onto the highway, and ended up rolling his car.
Clifford was not wearing his seat belt and was totally ejected, and the car started on fire.
The patrol says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
