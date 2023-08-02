Wyoming DEQ Hosting In-Person and Virtual Solid Waste Landfill Annual Report Training

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Solid Waste Permitting and Corrective Action Program is hosting an in-person and virtual Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Landfill Annual Report Training on September 27 at 10:00 a.m.

This training will take place at the DEQ Cheyenne Office. Registration for the training is required.

Participants in this training will learn how to fill out their annual report. The training will also provide valuable insights regarding the requirements of the annual report and the review process.

Registration for this session is now open, please visit the DEQ website HERE and click on Training to register.

Future training sessions still to come:

August 2023 – Municipal Solid Waste Landfill Operator and Manager Exam

This session will be in-person only and will be held on August 21, 2023 during the 2023 WSWRA Conference.

November 2023 – State Guaranteed Trust Account Informational Webinar

Please consider joining us for these training sessions. Registration will open 45 days in advance of the final training offering of 2023, the State Guaranteed Trust Account Informational Webinar.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternative formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.

