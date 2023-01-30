Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80

"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon.

Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a post from WYDOT District 2's Facebook page.

READ ALSO: Casper FIre-EMS Offers Safe Driving Tips for Winter Weather.

Get our free mobile app