WYDOT Records 64 mph Wind Gust in Casper Near McKinley Street, WYO 258 CLOSED
A Facebook post from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 2. read:
Wind.
WYO 258 south Casper closed to light and high profile vehicles.
Our weather station near the McKinley Street intersection recently recorded a wind gust of 64 mph.
I-25 Douglas to Cheyenne also closed to light and high profile vehicles.
Highest recent gust was at Coleman - just north of Dwyer Junction - at 43 mph.
The bitter cold has already reached the I-90 corridor and is moving to the south.
I-90 at Dead Horse temp is -7.6 degrees. Inyan Kara reporting -9.4 degrees.
Sheridan area -14.8 degrees.
