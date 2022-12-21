WYDOT Records 64 mph Wind Gust in Casper Near McKinley Street, WYO 258 CLOSED

Wind.
WYO 258 south Casper closed to light and high profile vehicles.
Our weather station near the McKinley Street intersection recently recorded a wind gust of 64 mph.
I-25 Douglas to Cheyenne also closed to light and high profile vehicles.
Highest recent gust was at Coleman - just north of Dwyer Junction - at 43 mph.
The bitter cold has already reached the I-90 corridor and is moving to the south.
I-90 at Dead Horse temp is -7.6 degrees. Inyan Kara reporting -9.4 degrees.
Sheridan area -14.8 degrees.

Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family

A garage fire temporarily displaced a Bar Nunn family, though there were no injuries.
