The Wyoming Department of Transportation District 2 recently posted that drivers can expect snow covered surfaces with slick areas and black ice. Snowfall still being reported in many locations--especially south of Wheatland where they're seeing heavy snowfall with wind.

No closures at this hour.

Below is the current wyoroad's information for the Casper-area as of 5:45 a.m.

WYDOT Travel Information WYDOT Travel Information loading...

Get our free mobile app