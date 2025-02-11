Wyoming Department of Health reports increased cases of whooping cough

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming is seeing more cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

That’s according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health, which reported that there has been an outbreak of the ailment in Sheridan County.

The release stated that at least 10 cases in Sheridan County have been reported to the WDH over the past couple weeks, alongside cases in Campbell, Johnson and Lincoln counties.

“That brings us to 18 reported cases so far this year and we’re only in the year’s second month,” said Clay Van Houten, infectious disease epidemiology unit manager with the WDH.

According to the release, pertussis activity increased in 2024, with 19 total confirmed cases, as compared to zero cases reported in 2023 and two cases in 2022.

The release noted that the actual number of cases could be even higher because some illnesses aren’t recognized as pertussis and other cases may not have been reported. The department sent an advisory to Wyoming healthcare providers in December 2024, noting the increased pertussis activity.

“Any surge in pertussis activity is something we watch with concern because it can be so tough on infants,” Van Houten said. “Thankfully, we have not seen hospitalizations involving Wyoming babies due to pertussis so far this year. Large outbreaks with infant deaths have happened in other states over the last couple of decades and we just don’t want that to happen here.”

The release noted that more than half of infants less than 1 year of age who become ill with pertussis must be hospitalized; in some cases, it can be deadly.

With that in mind, Van Houten stressed that the Tdap adolescent/adult pertussis booster vaccine is an important one for people to take, especially those who spend time with infants, including parents, grandparents and others who spend time with babies.

“If you are pregnant or planning on becoming pregnant, you should talk to your doctor about a Tdap vaccine, which can help protect infants,” he said. “Infants are most vulnerable and don’t yet have the protection a pertussis vaccine can offer.”

“In addition to our focus on protecting babies, we recommend all residents stay up to date with their pertussis vaccines for themselves,” he added. “Those who still become ill with pertussis after vaccination are less likely to have a severe infection.”

The release stated that pertussis generally begins with cold-like symptoms and possibly a mild cough.

“Pertussis is often not suspected or diagnosed until a persistent cough with spasms sets in after one to two weeks,” the release stated. “Infants and children can cough violently and rapidly with a loud ‘whooping’ sound” — hence the name “whooping cough.”

“Pertussis is not always recognized because it has been less common in the United States over the last several decades due to immunizations slowing its spread overall,” Van Houten said.

For more information about pertussis, visit the Wyoming Department of Health website.

