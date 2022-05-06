Wyoming Department of Corrections Reports Death of An Inmate

The Wyoming Department of Corrections recently announced that an inmate of the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyoming has died.

David Russell Tarver died on Friday, May 6, 2022. The cause of death has not been released.

"Tarver was convicted of Second Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Laramie County Wyoming and sentenced to 18 to 20 years in the First Judicial District Court in Cheyenne, Wyoming by Jude Arnold on November 15, 2010," a release from the WDOC stated.

The release notes that Tarver was born on June 19, 1960 in Fort Worth, TX.

"Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death," the report stated. "WDOS does not release protected health information."