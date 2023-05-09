Jury Finds Trump Liable for Sexual Abuse, Awards Accuser $5M

By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations.

Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.

