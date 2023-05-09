Jury Finds Trump Liable for Sexual Abuse, Awards Accuser $5M

Jury Finds Trump Liable for Sexual Abuse, Awards Accuser $5M

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations.

Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.

Read more here.

A Walk Through the Youth Crisis Center in Casper

Lemonade Day Kick-Off. 5/3/23

Lemonade Day Kick-Off. 5/3/23
Filed Under: advice columnist, donald trump, e. jean carroll, federal court, New York City, Sexual Abuse, US District Court
Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, Crime, National News, News, Politics, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio