Wyoming Department of Corrections Canine Program Expands

The Wyoming Department of Corrections launched the first canine training program at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in 2014. Since then, the program has grown to four of the DOC's five facilities run inmate led programs.

The Wyoming State Penitentiary, the Wyoming Honor Farm, and the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp operations are geared towards training dogs in the hopes of giving them a new chance at life through adoption.

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution expanded its program in May 2022 by partnering with the International Hearing Dog, Inc. Right now they are the only facility that has two programs offering adoption services.

"For those who are incarcerated, opportunities to change and make a positive impact on the world are rare. A CTP in a prison environment is an invaluable opportunity and tool that aids in the rehabilitation and transformation of both individuals and the dogs in their care. It is also a unique way for the incarcerated to give something back to the community, as most dogs that go through this program will have an increased chance of being welcomed into a new home and thriving there" said a statement from the WDOC.

Training

At first, the WMCI collaborated with the local animal shelter to bring in rescue dogs for basic obedience training. Professionals came in to give the inmates guidance on how to work with dogs.

There were some small successes, but it wasn’t until 2015 when the program implemented a curriculum that would teach the inmate handlers many of the skills, they would need to become actual trainers. An experienced canine behaviorist who worked at WMCI, was assigned to the program.

When the dog training program began collabing with different rescue programs they started rotating in new dogs every nine weeks for training. The program got a new name: PACK ((Preparing Adoptable Companion K-9’s). Since then, the program has become much larger. Rotating the dogs gave the handlers needed experience working with a variety of behavioral issues and bad manners.

The inmates are required to teach their assigned canine basic obedience skills and pass a graduation test that displays what the dog has learned. The graduation test requires a: sit, down, stay, recall, place, finish, walking nicely with a loose lead, and a basic examination of the paws, eyes, and ears. The dogs must also show manner

improvement and will have many social opportunities with people and dogs to improve their socialization.

Eventually the program grew to include training service animals for the hearing impaired. Three puppies were matched with experienced inmate handlers to begin a training program that would last for one year.

This was a learning process for both handlers and puppies as it was a brand new experience for all of them. The puppies began with socialization, potty training, and learning all about the world. As they got older, they learned basic cues such as sit, down, and stay. Finally, they learned the advanced skills of alerting to sounds. All three pups graduated and were matched to companions to be helpers.

Right now two more puppies are in the middle of their year-long training with the inmate handlers.

"This partnership benefits the inmates’ rehabilitation by giving them responsibility, teaching them skills for their everyday life, and opens an opportunity for them to give back to the community."

42 inmates have graduated from the program and have successfully trained at least three dogs each. 483 dogs have also graduated from the program (both service and rescue dogs).

Recently, the need to send Wyoming inmates to other facilities, like the facility in Mississippi, has diminished the program. Seven inmate handlers and two

puppy sitters were transferred which effectively cut the program in half. Adding new handlers to replace those that were lost will take time. Even in a diminished capacity, the program continues to impact the lives of every handler in the program while they work their hardest to help every dog they work with to be the best dog

possible.