Wyoming Department of Corrections Awarded 71 High School Equivalency Test Certifications Last Year

"I am so proud of all our educators for their hard work and accomplishments. There is no doubt, advancing an education is the most critical act we can perform to keep our State safe." ~ Daniel Shannon, Department Director

The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced an overall High School Equivalency test pass rate of 95% for 2022.

They said this is an increase from the 93% pass rate in 2021.

There are five subjects students must pass in order to obtain their certificate: Math, Reading, Science, Social Studies and Writing.

There were 71 certificates awarded for 2022.

Many inmates work towards a high school equivalency certification while in prison.

According to the National Education Association around 40% of American prisoners lack a high school diploma or equivalency.

Studies show educated prisoners are less likely to return to prison, have improved employment rates, and earn more money.

Many studies found that educating prisoners contributes to safer communities and saves money for taxpayers.

