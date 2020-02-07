Wyoming Democrats Reaffirm Confidence in Upcoming Caucus

Wyoming's Democratic Party officials says it has confidence in the process that will be used to tally votes in the state's upcoming presidential caucus.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the state party will test a new means of counting votes during the April 4 caucus.

Wyoming Democrats will allocate delegates for the first time with a ranked-choice system that allows voters to list up to five candidates.

An official says the Wyoming party has no concerns about the logistics after hiring a trusted vendor that has established three separate software fail-safes in the system used to collect results.