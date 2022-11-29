Oath Keepers’ Rhodes Guilty of Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been convicted of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

A Washington, D.C., jury on Tuesday found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations.

The nearly two-month-long trial showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican President Donald Trump in the White House at all costs.

An attorney for Rhodes says they intend to appeal.

Rhodes was also convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding, but acquitted of two other conspiracy charges.

