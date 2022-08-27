Montana Brothers Plead Guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol Attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities say were among the first to break into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 election have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Jerod and Joshua Hughes face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Joshua Hughes’ attorney said he will seek a reduction in his client’s prison sentence to time already served.

The brothers climbed through a broken window.

Jerod Hughes helped kick open a door to allow other rioters inside during the Jan 6 attack.

They were near the front of a group that pursued a Capitol Police officer who led the mob away from the Senate floor.

