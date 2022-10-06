Liz Cheney Says Arizona GOP Candidates Threaten Democracy

PHOENIX (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don’t like the results.

Cheney is a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump and one of just 10 U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

She made the comments Wednesday at an event organized by the McCain Institute at Arizona State University.

Cheney also took shots at what she called a growing “Putin wing” of the Republican Party.

