Trump Calls Liz Cheney a ‘Sanctimonious Loser,’ Says Wyoming is ‘Wise to Her’

Former president Donald Trump has no love lost for Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and the war of words picked up once again on Thursday after Cheney presided over the January 6th Select Committee's eighth public hearing.

During Thursday's hearing, Cheney referenced comments made by Trump's former advisor, Steve Bannon, in which Bannon said that if Trump lost, he would "do some crazy shit."

"This Committee has shown you the testimony of dozens of Republican witnesses, those who served President Trump loyally for years," Cheney said in her closing remarks. "The case against Donald Trump in these hearings is not made by witnesses who were his political enemies. It is, instead, a series of confessions by Donald Trump’s own appointees, his own friends, his own campaign officials, people who worked for him for years, and his own family."

Cheney then referenced a quote that Trump made before he was elected president.

"At one point in 2016 when he was first running for office, Donald Trump said this: 'I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters,'" Cheney said. "That quote came to mind last week when audio from Trump advisor Steve Bannon surfaced from October 31st, 2020, just a few days before the Presidential Election."

The select committee then played audio of Mr. Bannon stating that Trump was going to say he won the presidential election, whether he actually did or not.

He didn't.

"And, of course, four days later, President Trump declared victory when his own campaign advisors told him he had absolutely no basis to do so," Cheney said. "What the new Steve Bannon audio demonstrates is that Donald Trump’s plan to falsely claim victory in 2020 – no matter what the facts actually were – was premeditated. Perhaps worse, Donald Trump believed he could convince his voters to buy it, whether he had any actual evidence of fraud or not."

Congresswoman Cheney said that Trump continued to decry the election results up until that fateful day in early January.

"Donald Trump was confident that he could convince his supporters the election was stolen no matter how many lawsuits he lost," Cheney said. "And he lost scores of them. He was told over and over again, in immense detail, that the election was not stolen. There was no evidence of widespread fraud. It didn’t matter. Donald Trump was confident he could persuade his supporters to believe whatever he said, no matter how outlandish, and ultimately that they could be summoned to Washington to help him remain President for another term. As we showed you last week, even President Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, knew they had no actual evidence to demonstrate the election was stolen. Again, it didn’t matter."

Cheney continued, reiterating that Trump purposefully deceived his followers, for his own gain.

"Here is the worst part," Cheney said. "Donald Trump knows that millions of Americans who supported him would stand up and defend our nation were it threatened. They would put their lives and their freedom at stake to protect her. And he is preying on their patriotism. He is preying on their sense of justice. And on January 6th, Donald Trump turned their love of country into a weapon against our Capitol and our Constitution. He has purposely created the false impression that America is threatened by a foreign force controlling voting machines, or that a wave of tens of millions of false ballots were secretly injected into our election system, or that ballot workers have secret thumb drives and are stealing elections with them. All complete nonsense. We must remember that we cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation."

Needless to say, Trump did not take kindly to the comments of Congresswoman Cheney.

On Thursday night, Trump took to his own social media Truth Social (because he was banned from Twitter for his perceived role in the January 6 insurrection) to denounce Cheney, as well as the rest of the 'Unselect Committee,' as he put it.

Trump seemingly live tweeted (or, live...truth social'd?) the hearing, offering various comments throughout the evening and presenting his own side to the story.

Trump specifically called out Congresswoman Cheney too, reigniting the war of words that the two have had since January of 2021.

Then, proving that he will not back down from his stance, just as sure as Liz Cheney won't back down from hers, reiterated that he believes the election was stolen.

The eighth hearing will be the last until the committee reconvenes in September. Video of Congresswoman Cheney's full closing statements can be seen below: