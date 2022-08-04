Dick Cheney Calls Trump A ‘Coward’ in Ad For Daughter Liz

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has excoriated former President Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

Dick Cheney calls the former president a “coward” and says there's never been anyone who's a “greater threat to our republic.”

The video was released Thursday by Rep. Cheney’s reelection campaign, two weeks before a Republican primary election in Wyoming that the three-term congresswoman is bracing to lose to Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman. The other GOP congressional candidates are Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, Denton Knapp of Gillette and Robyn Belinsky of Sheridan.

Echoing the criticism his daughter has made of Trump, Dick Cheney denounced him as a danger to the country through his relentless lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Wyoming US House Republican Debate at Sheridan College Liz Cheney took on the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, as well as Anthony Bouchard and others in the Wyoming US House Republican Debate, which took place at Sheridan College in conjunction with Wyoming PBS.