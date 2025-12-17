The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved the National Defense Authorization Act, a sweeping $900 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the president’s desk for signature.

The measure passed with strong bipartisan support, clearing the Senate on a 77–20 vote.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso said the bill sets critical military policy and strengthens national security, building on bipartisan momentum after the House approved the measure last week. He said the legislation refocuses the military on defending the homeland and protecting American interests overseas.

In comments ahead of the vote, Barrasso criticized the previous administration, blaming it for weakened border security, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and what he described as a decline in America’s standing abroad. He said Republican leadership under President Donald Trump is restoring what he called a strategy of “peace through strength.”

Barrasso said the NDAA prioritizes combat readiness by rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that he argued took time and resources away from training and preparedness. He said the bill restores merit-based, mission-focused standards across the armed forces.

The legislation also includes pay raises and increased recruiting bonuses for service members. Barrasso said the changes are already helping improve recruitment and retention while boosting overall military readiness.

Barrasso said the bill strengthens homeland security by addressing threats both overseas and at home. He pointed to provisions that enhance border security tools, expand counter-drone authority, and invest in next-generation missile defense systems, including the Golden Dome initiative.

Several provisions directly affect Wyoming. Barrasso highlighted funding for F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, including upgrades to communications and electrical infrastructure supporting the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system. The bill also invests $4.6 billion in the Sentinel missile program, which will replace the aging Minuteman III missiles. Wyoming is expected to be the first state to receive the new system.

The NDAA also invests in shipbuilding, new fighter aircraft, and defense manufacturing while cutting what Barrasso described as unnecessary Pentagon spending to improve efficiency and accountability.

Barrasso described the legislation as a renewal of America’s “Arsenal of Democracy,” saying it removes bureaucratic barriers that have slowed military innovation and production. He said maintaining strong military and industrial capacity is essential to deterring aggression and preventing future conflicts.

“The message is clear,” Barrasso said. “America will defend itself, support its troops, and out-innovate its adversaries.”

