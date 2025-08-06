Wyoming Fraudster’s Money Trail Leads To Enforced Restitution Payments

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming has announced a significant development in a decade-old criminal case, as the U.S. District Court entered a civil judgment in United States v. Metcalf et al. against Dustie R. Metcalf for receiving fraudulent transfers from a convicted felon.

According to court documents, David Saunders was convicted in 2010 of making a false statement on a bank loan application and was ordered to pay $185,992.40 in restitution.

Since then, federal prosecutors say Saunders has taken deliberate steps to avoid paying his court-ordered financial obligations by transferring his assets to Ms. Metcalf.

An investigation led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jasmine Peters, the Financial Litigation Program (FLP) Coordinator for the District of Wyoming, uncovered a pattern of fraudulent transfers.

These included approximately $3,000 per week under the label of “child support” and multiple lump-sum payments ranging from $5,000 to $75,000, dating back to at least 2019.

“These transfers were done with the clear intent to render Mr. Saunders insolvent and avoid paying his court-ordered restitution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie I. Sprecher. “As a result of the outstanding work of AUSA Peters securing the civil judgment against Ms. Metcalf, the FLP anticipates collecting the restitution owed by Mr. Saunders — but now from Ms. Metcalf.”

The judgment voids the fraudulent transfers and enables the government to recover the funds directly from Metcalf to satisfy the long-overdue restitution.

The Financial Litigation Program enforces fines and restitution in federal criminal cases to ensure victims receive compensation and justice is upheld.

