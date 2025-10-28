The Wyoming Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of Daniel Wilson, ruling that there was sufficient evidence to prove he intended to commit theft when he and another man broke into a Natrona County deputy’s home in 2023.

Wilson was convicted of aggravated burglary and robbery after forcing his way into Deputy Alexander Wolf’s Casper home and attacking him.

It happened late in the morning on November 18, 2023, when Deputy Alexander Wolf was asleep after an overnight jail shift. His pregnant wife heard scratching and knocking at their front door and saw two men — Daniel Wilson and Daniel Hemmer — on the doorbell camera. Moments later, Wilson slammed the door open and stormed inside.

Wolf woke up to find Wilson in their bedroom, and a violent fight broke out. Wolf was injured in the struggle, while Hemmer reportedly approached the couple’s young daughter before Mrs. Wolf grabbed her husband’s gun and scared him off. Wilson soon fled too.

Prosecutors said Facebook messages between the two men showed they were planning to “make money” that night, while Wilson claimed he only went to help collect a “debt.”

A jury didn’t buy it — convicting Wilson of aggravated burglary, robbery, and other charges. On February 28, 2025, he was sentenced to 22–25 years in prison, with the sentences running at the same time.

Wyoming Supreme Court: No Loot, No Problem — You’re Still Guilty

On appeal, Wilson argued that prosecutors failed to prove he intended to steal anything, noting that no property was taken and that his alleged plan was based only on circumstantial evidence and Facebook messages.

The court disagreed. Justices said Wyoming law does not require proof that a theft actually occurred — only that the defendant intended or attempted to commit theft when entering the property. The opinion pointed to Wilson’s forceful entry, aggressive behavior, and pre-invasion messages with co-defendant Daniel Hemmer discussing an “opportunity to make money” as clear indicators of criminal intent.

Wilson also challenged the admission of those Facebook messages, claiming they were improperly used as statements by a co-conspirator. The court found no error, ruling that there was independent evidence of a coordinated plan to break into the home.

In its decision, the court reaffirmed that intent can be proven through circumstantial evidence, even if nothing is stolen. The justices concluded that the jury reasonably inferred Wilson entered the home intending to commit theft, and they affirmed his conviction and prison sentence of up to 25 years.

